Some MS Residents Are Stranded Abroad As Travel Restrictions Continue

Yuanting Shao smiles for a portrait. Photo courtesy of Yuanting Shao.

By Carleigh Holt

IMC student

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

As the COVID-19 pandemic has essentially brought international travel to a halt as countries around the world have shut their borders, expatriates across the world have found themselves stranded outside of the places they call home for long periods of time.

TechSoup employee and Corinth, Mississippi resident Yuanting Shao has been unable to leave China and reenter the United States for over 8 months.

Shao is a native of China that came to the United States for college. She wanted to experience being an international student and to explore different experiences out of her home country. After graduating from college, she found a job opportunity at TechSoup.

At the end of 2019, Shao went to visit her friends and family that reside in China over the Christmas break. It was only a few weeks later that COVID-19 began to rear its ugly head, and travel restrictions were suddenly enforced, preventing Shao from returning to her home in the United States.

Since COVID-19 broke out in China first, Shao has seen many different outcomes of the virus. Shao is very grateful that her company is global, and that she can work from home.

“I didn’t expect this to last so long,” Shao said. “I have been waiting for the travel restrictions to be lifted in order to come back. So far that hasn’t happened, so I have been working from home overseas. I was not prepared for spending such a long time away from my home in the U.S.”

Shao said that it has been a big relief to have friends and colleagues willing to help take care of her belongings in the United States while she is away.

“They take care of my mail, my car, and my apartment,” Shao said. “Meanwhile, it is a very precious opportunity to be able to spend such a long time with my family and pick up the connections from middle school and high school.”

The TechSoup staff in Corinth, MS is anxiously waiting for Yuanting’s arrival back to the United States.