Project SEARCH Will Help Mississippi Students With Disabilities

By Caroline Gleason

Integrated Marketing Specialist

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

A project originally developed at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center has spread throughout the country and recently found its place in Mississippi. Project SEARCH, founded in 1996 by Erin Riehle, is a research environment serving those with developmental disabilities that harnesses visionary thinking and innovation.

The goal of Project SEARCH is to take students with developmental disabilities and help them navigate internship opportunities during their last years of high school during what is often called the “transition phase”. Many times, students in this section of the special education community do not graduate in the traditional sense. Instead, many receive a certificate of completion, and many do not have plans for attending college. The internship opportunities orchestrated by Project SEARCH are designed to expose these students to different work settings in order to help them gain the “hard and soft skills” that will ultimately make them employable.

In 1996, Riehle was the Director of Cincinnati’s Children’s, where she felt that it made sense to hire people within the group they were treating. From its starting point, Project SEARCH has grown from an idea to a national project that is federally mandated and constantly growing throughout the country.

There are three partners needed to make Project SEARCH happen, those being a vocational rehab, an employer, such as FedEx, and a school district. In their last years of high school, the students will go to the employer, prepare, and disperse into their respective internships. But they aren’t just let loose on their own.

“We have some folks in there to help them with the instruction, get them familiarized with the environment and let them understand the lay of the land,” said Cameron Stubbs.

The students have the opportunity to rotate through three internship sites, each lasting for 10 weeks, and running on the school district calendar. In teaching these students employable skills, the end goal is to prepare them to work in a mainstream environment. These internships give the student an opportunity to form an impactful relationship with an employer where they can receive a job offer that includes pay rates and benefits that make it possible for them to provide for themselves. And just like in every relationship, there are two sides. On the other side, the employer benefits from this relationship as well.

“Employers are starting to see that folks with disabilities have been written off long ago as individuals that didn’t have a whole lot to offer to society and now we’re seeing that momentum change because we’re proving it,” said Cameron Stubbs, the head of business development at the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

These internships are taking students who lack verbal skills and turning them into individuals that can run a department. They are taking students who lack time management and organizational skills and turning them into overachievers who show up on time and pay attention to detail. This is resonating with employers as Project SEARCH continues to grow. Seeing these developments is also good for morale and in turn, encourages the receptiveness of employers.

“Having a variety, a hodgepodge and rainbow of everybody from different settings or different capabilities really does strengthen and empower your workforce,” said Stubbs.

The demographic Project SEARCH serves has a history of working in fields such as fast food, janitorial, custodial and other limited industries. They haven’t always had the opportunity to put themselves out there in society as employees who can learn and work in a productive role.

Stubbs spoke to one of the recurring themes they see in parents, worrying and wanting to know what is going to happen to their child when they are no longer there to provide for them.

“We are preparing them for independence, to live on their own. Our students get empowered and confident and that leads them to productive outcomes. A lot of the time we will see students get their driver’s license and things like that,” Stubbs said.

There are students right here in Mississippi that have found employment from this project and have now bought vehicles, drive themselves to work and pay their own bills. Testimonies show that parents with children in Project SEARCH don’t have the concern they once did and trust in their child’s developed abilities to be independent.

Cameron Stubbs is the head of business development at the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services. Originally from central Mississippi, Stubbs came to Ole Miss for school and like many others, he fell in love with being a Rebel. After earning a bachelor’s degree, Stubbs made his way back home before deciding he couldn’t stay away from his one true love. He returned to Ole Miss in 2013 to further his academic achievements by earning his master’s degree in Higher Education. Although Stubbs’ love for the University is common among its passionate alumni community, his story is not.

As a senior in college, Stubbs was doing what most second semester seniors do. He was busy soaking up the last of the “good ole days” and spending time with his friends who would soon part ways and grow apart. It was the best week of the spring semester where students can put their worries aside and let loose with their favorite people; it was spring break. This is where Stubbs’ real story begins.

After a long day on a Bahamian beach, the sun set, the moon rose, and all the friends headed up to the pool. In a moment, Stubbs’ life changed forever. He stood tall at six-foot-five, and dove into the three-foot deep pool. The damage to his spinal cord left him a C7 Quadriplegic, meaning all four limbs are affected by his injury. But that isn’t where his story ends.

Stubbs recovered, finished school, furthered his education, got married and found a job.

“You know, all the responsibilities of an adult,” Stubbs said.

Picture tacked to the wall show some of Stubbs many memories over the years. Photo by Caroline Gleason.

Photo by Caroline Gleason.

In his current role, Stubbs works with Mississippi’s vocational rehabilitation and support and employment plans to help others with disabilities find employment within their skill set. With the help of various partners, they are teaching this community outsourcing skills, soft skills, punctuality, time management, organization and more. In teaching these skills, the hope is that the person can transfer their skill set to another job with similar duties.

It will be 18 years in March that Stubbs has been living with his injury, so he knows a little bit about the barriers a disability causes on a daily basis. He understands that there is no way to learn something like first-hand experience and is now paying that forward with employers, individuals and their families.

“Sometimes folks have what they think is an idea, but they don’t realize that life comes at you fast and time is fairly short,” Stubbs said.

He believes that you don’t know what you’re made of until your back is against the wall and is working to encourage the community with disabilities to put themselves out there and let their potential shine.

Project SEARCH is continuing to grow and serve in every state in the country. The project gives individuals the pride and confidence they need to become working, productive citizens with a purpose in society. The project gives employers access to a demographic that has the ability to move their business forward in an inclusive, innovative way. Not to mention, the project gives Stubbs the chance to inspire other people with his resilience and growth, and to serve as an example of what someone can achieve.

“It is our hope to have every school district in the state partnered with an employer,” Stubbs said.

As it continues to grow, you can read more about Project SEARCH at this link.