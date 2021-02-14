Sunday, February 14, 2021
UM Campus Closed Monday Due to Winter Weather

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be closed Monday due to the winter weather impacting the region and travel conditions on roadways. This includes faculty and staff who are telecommuting.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many counties in the Mid-South, including Lafayette County and the City of Oxford. The warning is in effect until midnight Monday.

Students, faculty and staff are urged not to travel to campus as the Oxford Police Department is reporting icing on roadways that already contributed to several accidents. A combination of ice and snow accumulation is expected tonight and Monday and temperatures forecast to remain well below freezing for at least a couple of days, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Telecommuting operations are also closed for Monday unless deemed critical by a supervisor or faculty member. Students should monitor their UM email for specific information from instructors regarding ad hoc virtual classes, recordings, and/or assignments. The status of previously scheduled remote events will be left to the discretion of the organizers on whether to continue. Visit Ole Miss Dining Services to see which on-campus locations will continue serving. See below for further guidance on classes, meetings and events.

The Crisis Action Team will continue to monitor predictions and conditions. Any further changes made to the campus schedule as a result of the weather will be posted at emergency.olemiss.edu. Messages may also be sent using RebAlert, email, and Twitter (@RebAlert).

Regional campuses make decisions about changing operating hours in conjunction with the host campuses. Therefore, follow the campus websites for any changes or updates to operating schedules.

The following is a list of facilities that have closed and events that that have been canceled or postponed for Sunday (2/14):

  • Campus Recreation facilities – Closed
  • UM Libraries – Closed
  • Women’s basketball game vs. Mississippi State – Postponed

For more information, visit https://umtoday.olemiss.edu/av.jsp?umtid=000000041713.

Latest articles