Monday, February 15, 2021
Ole Miss Campus Closed on Tuesday

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be closed Tuesday due to the winter weather impacting the region and travel conditions on roadways.

This includes faculty and staff who are telecommuting. If disruption persists beyond Tuesday, decisions regarding remote and telecommuting operations may shift for the remainder of the week and will be shared with the campus community Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for many counties in the Mid-South, including Lafayette County and the city of Oxford. Students, faculty and staff are urged not to travel to campus as the Oxford Police Department has reported hazardous driving conditions across the region. The combination of ice and snow accumulation is expected to stick around as temperatures are forecast to remain well below freezing at least through Tuesday. 

Telecommuting operations will also be closed Tuesday unless deemed critical by a supervisor or faculty member. Students should monitor their UM email for specific information from instructors regarding ad hoc virtual classes, recorded lectures, and/or assignments.

Visit Ole Miss Dining Services to see which on-campus locations will continue serving. The Oxford-University Transit bus system will not operate Tuesday.

Click here for more information on classes, meetings and events.

