Ole Miss Closes Campus for Remainder of the Week

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the winter weather impacting the region and travel conditions on roadways.

Face-to-face, hybrid, and remote classes will continue to be conducted virtually where possible throughout the week. Instructors will contact their students with additional guidance and details.

Employees who are able to telecommute are encouraged to do so throughout the week. Supervisors and employees are asked to connect to make determinations based on any extenuating circumstances, such as power outages, lack of internet and others.

Additional guidance for faculty and staff regarding telecommuting, meetings and events can be found here.

The majority of university buildings, including the UM Libraries and the Ole Miss Student Union, are closed.

