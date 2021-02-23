Lee Ragland’s Life of Positive Change

Lee Ragland. Photo submitted

By Emily Lanier

Throughout Lee Ragland’s life he holds one underlying theme, change.

Change often holds a negative connotation in many people’s lives; however, Ragland, vice president and director of public relations at the GodwinGroup, has thrived with the concept of change.

Perhaps no change in Mississippi has been bigger than the changing of the state flag last year.

Ragland worked on three campaigns to promote the redesign of the retired state flag. The change was important for the people of Mississippi and for commercial interests.

He played a vital role for the GodwinGroup after an oil spill in the Mississippi River in 2008 and on Mississippi Runs Deep, a campaign to bring tourism back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Ragland majored in journalism. He wrote for The Daily Mississippian, covering Ole Miss basketball, baseball, and football and, after graduation in 1978, joined “The Clarion-Ledger” as a sportswriter.

Ragland had the nickname ‘Scoop’ because “Scoop knew everything about everybody, and he knew it before everyone else,” said Rick Cleveland, retired sports editor of “The Clarion-Ledger”.

“He always had the scoop.”

He later switched to the newspaper’s business department and, when gambling was legalized, covered the casino beat before joining the GodwinGroup in 1997.

“When he decided to make the career change,… I ’m sure it had to be difficult, said Ron Agnew, executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

“He is a newspaperman and always will be. But what Scoop has proved is that strong communication skills travel across career paths.”

Bringing back jobs for people and enhancing Mississippi’s image are some of the change that has been a common factor for Ragland.

His willingness to try new things, was because of the mindset he had when he was a student and carried with him into the professional world.

“He had a positive, energizing attitude that rubbed off on folks around him,” said Steve Riley, editor of the Houston Chronicle who was on the DM staff when they both were students. “You didn’t want to get left behind.”

Change seems to be in Lee Ragland’s DNA.