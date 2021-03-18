Spring Break 2021 Looks Different for Ole Miss as the COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

Jordan Majersky Hotty Toddy News jnmajers@go.olemiss.edu

This time last year, students at the University of Mississippi were heading out for spring break. Things in 2021 look a little different. With a shortened semester, students and professors alike are feeling the impact.

University of Mississippi student discuss the loss of spring break. Photo by Jordan Majersky.

Emmaline Schild, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, is one of the many Ole Miss students who has felt the effects of the altered schedule.

“It’s just been hard mentally, I feel like on everyone. Having the constant school work with no breaks has been tough,” Schild said.

Other universities are putting wellness days in place of spring break to ensure their students receive some time off.

Despite the University of Mississippi not implementing wellness days, Schild thinks students could certainly benefit from a brief respite from academics.

“It’s not enough days where you can go out of town, but just two days where you can take a break and relax, which is something I think all students here could have benefitted from,” Schild said.

Mid-semester fatigue is not unique to students. Dr.Glasco, an academic mentor and professor at The University of Mississippi, said she is seeing the strain of the semester not only from her students, but from herself as well.

Video courtesy of Jordan Majersky

“I feel like it has affected my students. The thing is, for a lot of my students it is their first year in college, so they don’t know college without spring break. But I can see the look of fatigue and exhaustion. I see it, I feel it in our interactions” Glasco said.

“The continuation of school with a spring break allows students to come back a little more refreshed and ready to finish out the semester,” Glasco said. “It is important to me that students here at The University of Mississippi receive a spring break.”

While it seems as though students and professors have no choice but to power through for now, with the University scheduled for traditional in-person classes in the fall, there is hope for next year.