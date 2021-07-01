Rain First, Then Gorgeous Weather Expected for the Fourth of July

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS/Memphis

The Fourth of July promises to be a beautiful day with a high of 83 under sunny skies — we just have to get through a day or two of some rain first.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The high should reach 88 degrees.

The chance of thunderstorms increases to 70 percent tonight.

About 1 inch of rain is expected to fall across Lafayette County.

On Friday, there is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will gradually clear and become mostly sunny. The high will be 83 degrees.

The rains Thursday and Friday are bringing in a cold front that will deliver a burst of cooler and dryer air into Lafayette County.

Saturday and Sunday are both expected to hit a high of 83 degrees with a slight breeze and lows falling to the low 60s at night.