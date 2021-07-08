GoFundMe Established to Help Newton’s Family With Expenses

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset expenses for the family of the late Mykki Newton, who died suddenly last week.

Newton’s friend, Michelle Bright, is hoping to raise at least $2,500.

Newton’s siblings have had to leave their homes in Alabama to come to Oxford to settle Newton’s estate and pack up her home.

Newton, 62, died on July 3, according to her obituary from the Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford. She recently retired from the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media where she worked as a producer, director, writer, videographer, editor and camera equipment manager. She also assisted students, staff and faculty with their creative work.

Newton’s sister, Pam Rogers said it appears that her sister died from a massive heart attack.

Talking to Hotty Toddy News at her sister’s home Thursday, Rogers said she has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support for Newton.

“She was very loved here,” Rogers said.

A memorial service is being planned for the near future by Newton’s friends and former Ole Miss colleagues.

On the GoFundMe page, Bright said many people have asked how they could help or show support to Newton’s family.

“Please donate to help the family with unexpected expenses they’ve had this week (travel and hotel costs, lost wages, and paying some final bills) before they can have a chance to get an attorney and access Mykki’s financial accounts,” Bright wrote.

Newton spent time as a filmmaker, in her garden and spending time with her cats. She also loved visiting with people at Uptown Coffee and the Oxford Community Market.

“I walked into Uptown Coffee the other day and mentioned I was Mykki’s sister and the girl behind the counter started to cry and came around to me to hug me,” Rogers said Thursday.

Click here to read Newton’s full obituary on the Coleman Funeral Home website.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.