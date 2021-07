An Olive Branch woman faces a felony charge for allegedly shoplifting at Oxford businesses on the Square.

Jennifer Simmons

On July 24, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Courthouse Square for a reported shoplifting.

Multiple businesses had called to report stolen merchandise.

After an investigation, Jennifer Simmons, 48, of Olive Branch was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $2,500 bond.