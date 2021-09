Braelynn Moore

A Rebel Rags employee was arrested recently for allegedly stealing from the store.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers were dispatched on Sunday to Rebel Rags to take a report about an employee stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise.

Braelynn Moore, 19, of Farmington, Missouri was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $5,000 bond.