A Nettleton man was arrested for sexual battery recently.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Sept. 7, OPD took a report of sexual battery and after an investigation, the suspect was identified as Antonio Hankins, 34, of Nettleton.

He was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with one count of sexual battery. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $15,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Staff report