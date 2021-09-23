LC Master Gardeners Adopt First Street in Oxford Program

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Master Gardeners is the first group to adopt an Oxford street under the city’s new Adopt-a-Street program, overseen by Environmental Services.

The program focuses on litter pickup on the rights-of-way of Oxford streets and not on Highways inside the city limits.

The master gardeners club has adopted Bramlett Boulevard from University Avenue to Avent Park.

According to the director of special project, Mark Levy, the Oxford Garden Club is planning on adopting South Lamar Boulevard from University Avenue to Highway 6.

All participants of groups adopting a street must sign a liability waiver and the Board of Aldermen will approve the agreements and waivers during their meetings.

On Tuesday, the Board approved the agreement with LCMG.

The street adoption agreements are for two years and groups can adopt one to three streets. Groups agree to pick up trash on their adopted street at least three times a year and submit a report after each clean-up, including the date, names of participants, number of hours spent and number of bags collected.

The city will provide trash bags and safety vests and will remove all filled trash bags from the side of the road after the group holds its trash collection day.

The city will also install a sign on the street identifying the group that had adopted it.

Any organization or group that wants to participate and adopt a street should contact Michelle Robinson at 662-232-2359 or mrobinson@oxfordms.net.