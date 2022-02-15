Abbeville Resident Charged With Touching a Minor for Lustful Purposes

Armani Trinee Wilson

The Oxford Police Department arrested an Abbeville woman recently for allegedly molesting a minor.

According to a report, in early February, an investigation by OPD regarding inappropriate contact with a minor led to Armani Trinee Wilson, 21, of Abbeville, being charged with touching a minor for lustful purposes.

Wilson was taken into custody and brought before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Due to this case involving a juvenile, no further information will be released.

