Thursday, April 14, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Woman Charged for Damaging Oxford Church Gate Arm

0
1449

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly damaging church property.

Melissa Reyes

On April 10, the Oxford Police Department took a report of damaged property at a church in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day prior.

After an investigation, Melissa Reyes, 25, of Oxford was charged with felony malicious mischief.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and was issued a $2,000 bond.

Previous articleReeves Signs Legislation Creating State Broadband Office, Appoints First Director
Next articleEaster Events This Weekend Could be Affected by Rain

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles