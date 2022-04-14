Woman Charged for Damaging Oxford Church Gate Arm

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly damaging church property.

Melissa Reyes

On April 10, the Oxford Police Department took a report of damaged property at a church in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day prior.

After an investigation, Melissa Reyes, 25, of Oxford was charged with felony malicious mischief.

She was taken to the Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and was issued a $2,000 bond.