UM to Host Zach Hoefler Memorial 5K

By Shea Bessette

IMC student

The 2nd Annual Zach Hoefler Memorial 5k will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, at the University Circle to raise money for the Big Z Foundation.

Tickets are $20, and all participants will receive a T-shirt on race day. Check-in is at 11a.m. followed by the race at noon.

The race memorializes Zach Hoefler, a former Ole Miss student from Texas who died from a brain tumor in 2018. All proceeds go to the Big Z Foundation, started by Hoefler’s parents, Kelly and Mike Hoefler, to help families whose children have been diagnosed with catastrophic illnesses.

The Big Z Foundation partners with hospitals across the country, including Dallas Children’s Hospital, Dana Farber Boston Children’s Hospital and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The foundation assists families with the financial challenges they face. Mike Hoefler said: “We saw all these kids in the hospital with Zach over the two-year journey and we never met their parents… we wondered why, well they may be low income, the parents had to work, they may have lost a job. So, we saw a need to give to those families.”

The first race in 2019 drew 300 participants and raised around $20,000 This year’s goal is to double the number of participants and raise around $25,000 for the foundation.

Kelly Hoefler said their three goals have always been, “Giving glory to God, giving hope to people, and make Zach proud.”

To sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MS/Oxford/HoeflerStrong5k.

Sponsor positions are still available, and anyone interested should email rjpatter@olemiss.eduFor more information on the foundation, visit https://bigzfoundation.org.