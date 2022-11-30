Operating a Resale Business as a College Student

By Bella Scutti

Rebel Closet is a place for people who desire higher-end and gently-worn clothes in Oxford for a discounted price.

The new business sells popular, trendy brands such as Lululemon, Patagonia, Zara, Love and Lemons, Queen of Sparkles and Daily Drills. Opened in 2022, it is run by three current Ole Miss students: Iris Ball, Anne Skipworth and Gracey Massengill. Ball and Skipworth are 20 years old, and Massengill is 21.

Rebel Closet has two types of customers—buyers and sellers. As a resale store, it buys clothes from people looking to clean out their personal closets. In the process, they learn about which items and brands are successful and which to reject.

Rebel Closet fills a much-needed niche in Oxford by providing an affordable way for students to get nicer clothes. Fashion is a high priority for many Ole Miss students, and Rebel Closet makes students step out in style without breaking the bank.

“Oxford doesn’t have a resale,” said Ball. “We thought it would be an awesome opportunity to provide that. It’s hard to sell online, and we wanted a storefront.”

Former mayor and business owner Pat Patterson pitched the idea of a resale store to three of his employees. Those three opened Rebel Closet with his help.

Starting a new business, especially in a town like Oxford, is not easy. Patterson and the young women saw a need for a store that was more than a thrift shop but less than a big department store such as Neilson’s on the Square. And they ran with it.

The storefront is located on Jackson Avenue near The Marriott Hotel. Transforming an old moving company, Ball worked tirelessly during her 2022 spring semester so she could open when she returned the following school year.

Similar to the well-known store Plato’s Closet, Rebel Closet is a resale store where people can bring gently-used items in exchange for cash.

Ball is a junior at the University of Mississippi from Madison, Mississippi. She is majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Although the degree may not align with her business endeavor, Ball has been successful in her work with Rebel Closet.

Starting off, Ball helped collect inventory through word-of-mouth, starting with friends and family. Word quickly spread throughout town, generating buzz about the new store.

“We collected it in The Arbors for a while. It was covering my place for honestly a good month,” said Ball, referring to the apartment complex she lived in.

Ball was shocked at how quickly they gained attention and inventory. Fortunately, The Arbors were temporary storage for the inventory during the preparation period.

The store opened on Aug. 26, and the success has been more than Ball expected.

“We worked on this business day and night for months,” said Massengill. “It would not be what it is today without Iris. She has a go-getter attitude and is always such a joy to work with, even on the long days. She’s always up for the task.”

Initially, their biggest challenge was getting a variety of sizes, but as time progressed, it became less of an issue. Inventory has been consistent throughout the past three months.

Ball helps operate, manage and make day-to-day decisions for Rebel Closet. When not in the store, she is constantly receiving texts and calls from her employees. Most issues can be handled over the phone.

Operating a business is hard work, and Ball has seen this firsthand through her struggle to balance work and school life. Ball and the other owners faced difficulty in separating work from their personal lives.

Rebel Closet is a full-time job, as is school. Ball has learned time-management skills to ensure success in both the business and her academics.

“I don’t think I’ve balanced it until honestly the last two weeks,” she said. “I’ve been giving up a lot of my school time, but now a lot of the other employees are starting to understand how to help out, which lightens our load a little bit.”

Ball knew the other owners prior to opening Rebel Closet. They even live together this year in Oxford. There is a strong level of trust among the three to keep Rebel Closet operating to its full potential.

“I am so appreciative of the teamwork and hard work of Iris and everyone who works at Rebel Closet now,” said Massengill. “I appreciate our boss and his trust in us to get this store started. It still seems unreal that it’s real and not just in our dreams.”

Their goal for the future of Rebel Closet is to maintain high standards and expand inventory. This could mean adding men’s or children’s clothes or even expanding the storefront itself to accommodate for greater supply.

Throughout the process, Ball has learned which items fly off the racks and which don’t. They have been selective of their inventory from the beginning, but the action of going through clothes is much more efficient now. There is greater ease in selecting which items she believes will sell.

Mondays and Thursdays are when people can bring in clothes to sell. The turnaround of sorting through clothes ranges from 30 minutes to an entire week, depending on how many clothes an individual brings and how many bags of clothes the store receives for the week. Clothes are selected based on style, condition and current trends.

With a CSD major, Ball does not plan to stay with Rebel Closet forever. She imagines working through graduate school, then moving on. While Rebel Closet has nothing to do with her major, Ball feels as if she has learned valuable skills while pouring her heart into Rebel Closet.