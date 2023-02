An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly stabbing a man.

Lauren Jill Graves

According to OPD, at 7:43 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home on Pinecrest Drive for an adult male with a life-threatening puncture wound.

The victim was transported to a regional hospital.

After an investigation, Lauren Jill Graves, 42, of Oxford was arrested for domestic violence-aggravated assault and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $25,000 bond.

Staff report