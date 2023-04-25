Oxford Man Arrested After Victim Reports Sexual Assault

An Oxford man was arrested recently and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

John Scott Michael

On April 12, the Oxford Police Department responded to Courthouse Square for a report of a person needing assistance.

The reporting person stated that a male had sexually assaulted them.

A detective was notified and an investigation ensued.

On April 24, John Scott Michael, 52, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery.

Michael was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

