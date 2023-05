Oxford High School / HottyToddy stock photo

One out of every three students in 11th and 12th grades at Oxford High School have obtained a 25 or higher on the ACT. The Oxford School District recently announced 102 students in its 30+ Club- an ACT score that places them in an elite group of high school students nationally.

To add to the list of accomplished students, Oxford High School announces 166 students who scored 25-29 on the ACT – a score that places them in the 75th percentile nationally.

Courtesy of the Oxford School District