5 Impressive Stats From Rebels Win Over Georgia

OXFORD, Miss. – A year ago it was Georgia who won dominantly against Ole Miss, sparking a massive recruiting haul in the transfer portal by the Rebels.

That effort resulted in Ole Miss becoming just talented as the Bulldogs and other top-tier SEC teams. So, it shouldn’t be surprising the Rebels won dominantly Saturday in Oxford. But it is.

Coach Lane Kiffin built a team that could do what Georgia did to the Rebels a year ago and now the Rebels are two wins away from (most likely) earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Here are five stats that led to Ole Miss winning 28-10 against the Bulldogs:

59

That’s how many rushing yards Ole Miss’s defense allowed Georgia to gain. The Bulldogs haven’t been great at running the ball this season, averaging less than 150 per game and ranking 104th amongst all FBS teams. But considering a year ago the Bulldogs had 300 rushing yards, Saturday’s 59 rushing yards is a massive difference.

5/9

That’s how many sacks and tackles for a loss the Rebels made on defense. Last year against Georgia, both of stats were 0. Ole Miss ranks first in nation in sacks and tackles for a loss. In fact, its 46 sacks are six more than Boise State at No. 2 and 13 more than South Carolina at No. 3.

6.2

That’s how many yards per play Ole Miss averaged on offense against Georgia. The Rebels picked up 134 rushing yards and 263 passing yards and had just one turnover.

16

That’s how many unanswered points Ole Miss scored after Jaxson Dart threw an interception on the third play from scrimmage and the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead. By the time both teams went into their locker rooms for halftime, Ole Miss was leading 16-7 and the Bulldogs never threatened a comeback.

10

That’s how many plays backup quarterback Austin Simmons ran after Dart temporarily left the game with a left foot injury. In those 10 plays, Simmons earned player of the game. Simmons led the Rebels 75 yards downfield with ease and stopped any momentum Georgia had built up after turning an interception into a touchdown.