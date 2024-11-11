Ole Miss Uses Wild Squirrel to Attack and Prevent 8-Way Tie in SEC

No. 10 Ole Miss beating No. 11 Georgia helped the SEC build towards a scenario in which eight teams are tied for first place in the conference standings.

The Rebels, whether intentional or not, had some help from a squirrel in their game against Georgia and the squirrel made an appearance in the latest edition of SEC Roll Call. But instead of just being a distraction, it was used to attack.

And for good reason. If an eight-team tie for first place should actually occur, we could easily see a rematch of Alabama and LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship and automatic playoff berth. Nobody really wants to see that happen.

There’s still a lot of important games to be played, including ones that will directly impact the eight-team first-place SEC tie. But, despite what SEC Roll Call implies, if the Rebels beat Florida and Mississippi State, they’ll likely find themselves in the 12-team College Football Playoff.