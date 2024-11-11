Uncategorized
Ole Miss Uses Wild Squirrel to Attack and Prevent 8-Way Tie in SEC
Popular YouTube series SEC Roll Call, Ole Miss talks sends a squirrel to attack after learning what the result of an 8-way tie would be.
No. 10 Ole Miss beating No. 11 Georgia helped the SEC build towards a scenario in which eight teams are tied for first place in the conference standings.
The Rebels, whether intentional or not, had some help from a squirrel in their game against Georgia and the squirrel made an appearance in the latest edition of SEC Roll Call. But instead of just being a distraction, it was used to attack.
And for good reason. If an eight-team tie for first place should actually occur, we could easily see a rematch of Alabama and LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship and automatic playoff berth. Nobody really wants to see that happen.
There’s still a lot of important games to be played, including ones that will directly impact the eight-team first-place SEC tie. But, despite what SEC Roll Call implies, if the Rebels beat Florida and Mississippi State, they’ll likely find themselves in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC