Ole Miss Uses Wild Squirrel to Attack and Prevent 8-Way Tie in SEC

Popular YouTube series SEC Roll Call, Ole Miss talks sends a squirrel to attack after learning what the result of an 8-way tie would be.

No. 10 Ole Miss beating No. 11 Georgia helped the SEC build towards a scenario in which eight teams are tied for first place in the conference standings.

The Rebels, whether intentional or not, had some help from a squirrel in their game against Georgia and the squirrel made an appearance in the latest edition of SEC Roll Call. But instead of just being a distraction, it was used to attack.

And for good reason. If an eight-team tie for first place should actually occur, we could easily see a rematch of Alabama and LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship and automatic playoff berth. Nobody really wants to see that happen.

There’s still a lot of important games to be played, including ones that will directly impact the eight-team first-place SEC tie. But, despite what SEC Roll Call implies, if the Rebels beat Florida and Mississippi State, they’ll likely find themselves in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC