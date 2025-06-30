Ole Miss sets enrollment record amid national decline at all schools

On a humid August morning, as freshmen lugged mini-fridges and duffel bags into dorms, Ole Miss quietly made history.

The flagship of Mississippi in Oxford welcomed its largest-ever freshman class with 5,973 first-year students for fall 2024 has catapulted total enrollment across all campuses to 27,124.

That’s an 11% jump from last year, a surge that stands in sharp contrast to the enrollment struggles plaguing universities nationwide.

The boom isn’t an accident. It’s the result of a relentless overhaul in recruitment strategy, data-driven outreach, and a willingness to rethink what college admissions look like in a state long challenged by declining high school graduation rates and shifting demographics.

“We’re more unified than ever in our approach,” said Eduardo Prieto, the vice chancellor of enrollment management, who has led the university’s master enrollment strategy since 2021. “We’ve got strong partnerships across the campus community, but also our passionate alumni, working with them across the country and doing things. Whether it’s outreach events or making sure that we’re on the same page in terms of things they’re saying and how they talk about the university.”

The numbers tell a story of transformation. Just four years ago, Ole Miss’s freshman enrollment had hit a low point, dipping to 3,037.

Since then, university leaders have acted with urgency, combining the offices of Financial Aid and Undergraduate Admissions into a new Office of Enrollment Management.

The move gave Prieto broad authority to plan and execute a more integrated, regionally tailored recruitment playbook, one that doesn’t just cast a wide net, but targets specific communities with precision.

Prieto’s team mapped out “game plans” for every major region, homing in on feeder areas that have historically sent students to Oxford, and identifying new ones ripe for outreach.

“Texas ranks notably high,” Prieto said, with Dallas’s Highland Park High School now the second-largest source of applicants after Oxford High.

In 2024, Illinois was the fourth largest feeder state, with Tennessee, the Chicago region, southern Illinois, and the Carolinas also sending growing numbers.

But Prieto hasn’t neglected the home front.

“We’ve increased the number of recruiters who focus solely on our state and are highly visible in schools and communities,” he said.

The university’s recruiters work to build relationships with students and families, making the pitch that Ole Miss is not just a choice, but a place where students will be “special and wanted.”

The strategy is working. For the first time, more than half of all Ole Miss undergraduates are from outside Mississippi. According to university data, 56.85% of students now come from out of state, with Highland Park and affluent suburbs in Illinois and the Carolinas fueling the surge.

Out-of-state families are being drawn by more than just Southern charm.

At $9,612 per year for in-state tuition and competitive rates for out-of-state students, Ole Miss offers a price point that undercuts many private and flagship public universities in the region (Ole Miss Financial Aid).

“Tuition at UM falls below the national average for both in-state and out-of-state students,” a recent report said, a crucial factor as families weigh value in an era of rising college costs.

The context for this growth is sobering. Nationally, the “demographic cliff” of the long-anticipated drop in the number of high school graduates as a result of lower birth rates is beginning to bite.

The number of 18-year-old high school graduates will peak this year and then decline for the next 15 years, according to projections from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Mississippi has been hit especially hard, with one of the steepest projected declines in high school graduates in the South .

“Mississippi was one of the first states to start experiencing that enrollment clip,” Prieto said. “We started declining in high school graduates about five years ago. And so that’s also the reason why we have a significant number of students from out of state.”

Despite the state’s shrinking pipeline, Ole Miss has managed to defy gravity, not only growing, but outpacing national trends.

While colleges across the U.S. saw enrollment fall by 15% between 2010 and 2021, the Oxford campus alone now boasts 23,981 students, up from 21,596 last year.

The freshman class of 2024 is not just the largest in state history, it’s the largest ever for any Mississippi university.

The university’s 98% acceptance rate, paired with a retention rate of 87%, is another anomaly in a hypercompetitive admissions environment. For Prieto, though, the numbers only tell part of the story.

“People probably should realize that just because we have a record number of applicants doesn’t mean they’re all going to come here, right?” he said. “We still have to recruit them. We still have to make them feel special and wanted here.”

To that end, the university has invested in a robust Office of Campus Visits and Orientation Programs, making campus tours, open houses, and summer programs central to the recruitment experience.

Prospective students are paired with regional admissions counselors who guide them through the application process and help them envision themselves at Ole Miss from the moment they set foot on campus.

Timing has also become a moving target. The days of a singular May 1 “decision day” are fading, as Prieto notes.

“Students are taking it well through the summer and even through the start of classes, a lot of times in August,” he said. “So we’re still actively recruiting a number of students… And if it’s not a record class, it’ll be one of our two largest classes ever.”

The scale of the surge is putting pressure on campus infrastructure, from housing to parking.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce acknowledged in a recent statement that “our growth reflects the University of Mississippi’s position as a thriving destination of choice for higher education” (Ole Miss News).

The university is now weighing whether to cap freshman admissions in future years to keep pace with resources and preserve the campus experience.

For many students, the allure goes beyond academics and price. Ole Miss’s vibrant social scene, storied traditions, and Southern hospitality have long drawn applicants from across the country.

“The University of Mississippi offers a supportive environment to grow your skills, deepen your knowledge, and prepare to live a fulfilling life,” reads the admissions site.

Still, the university’s leaders know that enrollment surges can’t last forever. The demographic cliff looms, and competition for students is intensifying.

Prieto is already planning for the future, emphasizing retention and student success to ensure that Ole Miss doesn’t just grow, but thrives.

“We’ve been, the last few cycles, pushing to get as many students as we can, because nationally, this was the last big year of that national crest,” he said.

As the dust settles on another record-breaking move-in day, one thing is clear: Ole Miss is rewriting the playbook for recruitment in an era of uncertainty.

Whether the surge can be sustained remains to be seen, but for now, the university stands as a rare success story in American higher education, a place where students from Mississippi and across the nation are still eager to be a part of something bigger.