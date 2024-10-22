Another Entertaining Lane Kiffin Press Conference for Ole Miss

Andy Hodges
OXFORD, Miss. — There’s usually one moment in a Lane Kiffin press conference that will make folks smile. Even though Oklahoma didn’t have a dog in the Georgia-Texas fight, he had an experienced observation.

With a bye week, he probably got to see the fans down in Austin throwing bottles and other stuff on the field after a call in what became the Bulldogs’ beatdown of the Longhorns.

It happened when he took the Rebels to Knoxville, Tenn., for a game with the Volunteers back in 2021. He even got hit on the field with a golf ball in that one. The league fined Texas $250,000.

After Texas cut into the 23-point deficit with eight points, Longhorn safety Jahdae Barron picked off Georgia’s Carson Beck and returned the ball to the Bulldog 9-yard line. A pass interference call on Barron negated the play.

The Longhorns’ student section freaked out. They would have taken Bevo down for a chat with Uga if they could have managed that. When it happened at the Sugar Bowl a few years ago, the Georgia mascot beat a hasty retreat when the Texas longhorn charged him.

Everybody from Georgia coach Kirby Smart on down got to weigh in on their shock and outrage at the event. Texas promised to do a better job of maintaining some order at their games. Kiffin wasn’t buying any of that, though.

“I’ve seen them try,” Kiffin said with a smile. “I’ve never seen it work.”

Despite what the Longhorns’ officials try it won’t work. Turning Bevo loose in the stands is about the only guaranteed way to put a stop to it.

Don’t think the fine will even get their attention. They have boosters that have paid 10 times that commission to a broker to buy an oil well. Texas can easily afford it.

 

