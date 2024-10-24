Ole Miss Golf Ranked No. 1 For First Time: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s golf is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time in program history.

The Rebels reached the top spot in the Scoreboard Powered by Clippd National Collegiate Golf Rankings after winning their final two tournaments of the fall season. The Rebels wrapped their fall slate with two victories and four finishes inside the top two. Across the four tournaments, Ole Miss had nine top 10 finishes, one individual win, and five golfers finish inside the top five at least once.

Michael La Sasso led the Rebels this fall with a 69.33 stroke-average. Five different Rebels had six or more round in red figures. La Sasso led the team with eight rounds in the 60s. La Sasso, Cameron Tankersley, and Cohen Trolio each had three top 10 finishes across the four events.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Women’s Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Ole Miss 1 (26-28, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19)

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Soccer: Ole Miss at Oklahoma, 8 p.m. SEC Network

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss’ Hailey Cloud has been named to the 2024 SEC Community Service Team the conference announced Wednesday.

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“The ’84 Bears were just like the ’85 Bears, they just didn’t win the Super Bowl. The defense was the same.”

We’ll Leave You With This

Back in the Vaught Saturday 🔒#ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/YWIW24iYb1 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 23, 2024

