Rebels’ Pegues on Focusing on ‘Little Things’ After Loss to LSU By Hotty Toddy News Services - October 14, 2024 FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Ole Miss defensive lineman and rushing machine focusing on defensive side in familiar role getting short yards for offense. Stories Like This One: Can Rebels Possibly Make the Playoffs? Rebels’ Trey Washington Recapping Loss to Tigers Rebels’ Left Tackle Ready to Experience Rivalry Against LSU Rebels’ Jordan Watkins on Offense in Win Over Gamecocks Rebel Roundup: LSU vs Ole Miss Game Time Announced RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Ole Miss’ Kiffin’s Complete Press Conference Monday Bentley Responded When Finally Getting Chance Against LSU Ole Miss Ranked No. 24 in AP Preseason Poll