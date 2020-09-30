Ole Miss Business Students Open Aloure Perfections Beauty Bar

By Halle Norvase
IMC student
This week, HottyToddy.com had the opportunity to speak with two Ole Miss student business owners, Kierra Jordan with Cincere Beauty and Tyanna Williams with Craving Ty’s Hair. The two young entrepreneurs are joining forces to open Aloure Perfections Beauty Bar. Aloure Perfections will be a full-service beauty bar that sells all-natural vegan skincare and hair care products that are handmade by Jordan and Williams. It will also provide a full menu of esthetic and hair services.
Aloure Perfections is located at 317 Heritage Dr and is set to open in early November.
Check out CincereBeauty on Instagram @cincerebeauty and at www.cincerebeauty.com to order handmade skin care products.
Check out Craving Ty’s Hair on Instagram @cravingtyshair and at www.cravingtyshair.com to order handmade hair care products and to book an appointment.
Follow @aloureperfectionsbeautybar on instagram for updates on the opening of the beauty bar.