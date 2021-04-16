Oxford Man Faces Felony Charge for Commercial Burglary

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Oxford man Thursday on a warrant for commercial burglary.

Justin Bishop

Investigators charged Justin Bishop, 40, of Oxford with allegedly breaking into My Oxford Storage off Highway 6 East in February.

Bishop was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was charged with commercial burglary and booked on a $5,000 bond; however, due to pending previous felony charges, Bishop’s bond was placed on hold. He remains at the detention center.

Staff report