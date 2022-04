Due to unplayable conditions, Ole Miss softball’s Saturday contest with No. 8 Kentucky has been cancelled. Both teams will play a doubleheader Sunday to conclude the series.

The Rebels took game one Friday night, scoring six unanswered runs to knock off the Wildcats.

Sunday’s doubleheader will begin at 9 a.m. CT on SEC Network. Game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be available to stream on SECN+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports