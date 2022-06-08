Wednesday, June 8, 2022
News & ViewsCrimeHeadlines

Oxford Woman Charged with Murder

0
8453
Alexandria Griste of Oxford was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday.

An Oxford woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a victim in the early morning hours Wednesday.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. today, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard for a reported gunshot wound victim.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim and suspect. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Alexandria Griste, 29, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree
murder.

Griste was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $1,000,000 bond.

No information was provided about the victim as of this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.

Previous articleSuper Regional Watch Party to be Held at Swayze Field
Next articleAn Oxford Man Charged With Felony Aggravated Assault in Shooting Incident

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles