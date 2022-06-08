Oxford Woman Charged with Murder

Alexandria Griste of Oxford was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday.

An Oxford woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a victim in the early morning hours Wednesday.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. today, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard for a reported gunshot wound victim.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim and suspect. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Alexandria Griste, 29, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree

murder.

Griste was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $1,000,000 bond.

No information was provided about the victim as of this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Hotty Toddy News will post updates as they become available.