Thursday, June 23, 2022
SportsFootballHeadlines

Arch Manning Commits to Texas

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Arch Manning is headed to the Lone Star State to play college football for the Texas Longhorns.

Manning made the announcement known on Twitter.

Manning comes into his final high school season as the No. 1 prospect for the 2023 class. He committed to Texas over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Virginia.

Manning has passed for 5,731 yards in his high school career at Newton, with 72 passing touchdowns to 18 interceptions.

Manning is the grandson to Archie Manning, son of Cooper Manning, and is a nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.  

