Friday, August 25, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Abbeville Man Faces Sexual Battery Charge

An Abbeville man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Derondrick Cortez Smith

On Aug. 20, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Baptist Memorial Hospital regarding a victim reporting a sexual assault. Investigators responded to the hospital and began an investigation.

After concluding the investigation, Derondrick Cortez Smith, 41, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery.

Smith appeared before a Justice Court Judge on Thursday and was issued a $20,000 bond. He is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Due to the nature of the crime and the privacy of the victim, no further information will be released at this time, according to the sheriff’s department.

Latest articles