John Naftzger Alan Barjas

Two students were arrested recently for credit card fraud, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On Friday, Sept. 29, officers took a walk-in report of credit card fraud.

After an investigation, Alan Barjas, 18, and John Naftzger, 19, both with University addresses, were each arrested and charged with two counts of credit card fraud.

Barjas and Naftzger were taken before a Municipal Court judge for their initial bond hearing, and each was issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report