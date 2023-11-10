National Recognition for UM Honor Society Chapter

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — has recognized The University of Mississippi chapter of Phi Kappa Phi as a Circle of Excellence Silver Chapter. The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and who demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.

“This is a wonderful honor and means that our campus and students benefit from the chapter’s commitment to the society’s mission,” said Dean Annette Kluck, president of the University of Mississippi Phi Kappa Phi chapter and dean of the graduate school. “As a thriving chapter, we regularly celebrate our newest initiates, inviting the top students to join this most selective of honor societies.”

Phi Kappa Phi recognized just 74 of its 325 chapters this year, including 38 with the Silver distinction.

“The cornerstone of Phi Kappa Phi is constituted by our chapters and officers. We take immense pride in acknowledging and celebrating the chapters that embody our mission by presenting them with the Circle of Excellence Awards. Let the love of learning continue to rule,” said Society Executive Director and CEO Dr. Bradley R. Newcomer.

Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Silver distinction receive a commendation letter from the Society sent to chapter officers and campus administration and special recognition on the PKP website.

“For 64 years, the University of Mississippi’s chapter has served as an organization that celebrates scholars from across all disciplines. Our university is our people and this recognition is a testament to the outstanding individuals that are The University of Mississippi,” Kluck said.

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engage the community of scholars in service to others.” For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.