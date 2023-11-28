Holiday Village Opens Soon at the Ford Center

The Holiday Village opens Dec. 1. Photo provided

The Holiday Village will open Dec. 1 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts.

Through Dec. 16, everyone is invited to come and enjoy a magical atmosphere with gingerbread houses designed by community members and civic groups, a miniature village, holiday-themed LEGO houses, a mailbox for Santa, a decorated tree surrounded by gifts by a fireplace hung with stockings, and a multicultural display of holiday traditions from around the world.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Holiday Village supports local food banks – visitors to the village are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate.

Storytime with Mrs. Claus will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. See the full schedule.

Staff report