Hot Ones Spices Up Oxford at Back Nine

Hot Ones Spices Up Oxford with Hot Ones Wings & Sandwiches Partnership with Back Nine Oxford.

The hit YouTube series will give fans in Oxford the opportunity to taste Hot Ones’ famed wings and hot sauces via a virtual restaurant partnership with Back Nine Oxford.

Oxford, January 29th, 2025 — Can you handle the heat? On the heels of the milestone 25th season of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Back Nine Oxford is inviting fans in Oxford to take the hot seat with the launch of Hot Ones Wings & Sandwiches. In partnership with First We Feast and powered by Mealco, the exclusive partnership will give diners in Oxford the opportunity to get their hands on the show’s famous spicy chicken wings and hot sauces starting today, January 29th.

Those in Oxford can experience Hot Ones at home via menu items tossed in the famed fiery sauces. The menu features diners’ choice of delicious 6-piece or 12-piece wings, in addition to righteously spicy crispy chicken sandwiches, coated in sauces tested by A-list stars during the current season of the show. The spicy lineup of hot sauces fans can taste include:

● Los Calientes™ Rojo: Spicy and tropical

● Los Calientes™ Verde: Baja-inspired

● Los Calientes™ Barbacoa: Earth, smoke and heat

● The Classic™ Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat

● Original Buffalo: Rich and tangy

● The Last Dab Apollo Hot Sauce

Menu items are for delivery and pick-up only from Back Nine Oxford. Diners can check out the full Hot Ones menu via hotonesdelivery.com or via Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Doordash.

Hours of operation:

● Monday – Tuesday: 04:00PM – 09:00PM

● Wednesday – Sunday: 11:00AM – 12:00AM

About First We Feast

Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast’s YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, “Hot Ones: The Game Show” on truTV, and much more. First We Feast’s slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for “Hot Ones”; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog.

About Mealco

Mealco is the exclusive delivery-only partner of Hot Ones, revolutionizing the restaurant industry through innovative virtual franchising. We leverage our extensive network of restaurant partners to maximize their kitchen capacity, enabling them to fulfil delivery and pick-up orders for our franchised brands. By partnering with established restaurants, we create new revenue streams while bringing the iconic Hot Ones Wings & Sandwiches brand directly to consumers.