Potential new members aren’t the only ones getting an unprecedented Rush experience in 2020. Ole Miss sophomore and Kappa Delta member Graycen Dunn, along with a few of her friends, took HottyToddy.com through a day in her life on the other side of virtual Fall Recruitment.

Video by Graycen Dunn. Contributed to by Leila Degruy, Paige Hill and Maggie Bolinger.