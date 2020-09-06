Sorority Recruitment Comes to a Close—Bid Day 2020

Twas the night before Bid Day and all through the campus, Greek houses were working to welcome new members.
Sorority recruitment will finally come to a close on Saturday at The University of Mississippi. HottyToddy intern Dayna Drake spoke with “potential new member” Kaydn Fussell on Friday about the last round of “rush” and what Saturday morning might bring.
Like in years past, Bid Day will begin with the sun in the morning. The one key difference is that rather than “running down the hill” to their new homes, girls will receive an email letting them know the Chapter they are now a part of.
Check back later for footage from Bid Day 2020.
Video by Dayna Drake