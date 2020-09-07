Everything You Need to Know About Gameday at the Vaught

By Alexis Lunsford, Anna-Kathryn Rohr & Lydia Mayer

IMC Students

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Aug. 24 that college football will continue this fall but will look very different than years past. Reeves has outlined specific guidelines for game days, such as limiting stadium bowl capacity to 25% and prohibiting tailgating. Ole Miss will be following these guidelines to keep the Oxford community safe.

The Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on a normal gameday. HottyToddy file photo.

Here is what you need to know for game days:

Stadium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff, and fans will be required to enter through specified gates designated on their ticket.

Tickets will now be available on a single-game basis. Fans will be able to choose their preferred stadium section in accordance with the 25% capacity limit.

Student tickets will be available on the Monday before each home game. Ole Miss students will receive an email by Sept. 14 regarding ticket information.

All points of sale in the stadium will be operating without touch and will be using a cashless system. Concession stands will have a reduced menu this season and will offer in-seat delivery. Each fan will be permitted to bring one unopened bottle of water, as water fountains will not be available.

Fans will also be required to wear a face covering at all times, especially when entering and exiting the stadium. Social distancing of six feet will also be required. The clear bag policy will still be required. However, it is recommended that bags are limited to ensure a quick and safe entrance into the stadium.

Cosman and her sister at The Vaught during the 2019 season.

Photo by Jordyn Cosman.

Ole Miss juniors Kevin Loney and Jordyn Cosman spoke with HottyToddy.com about how the new regulations at the Vaught will affect their gameday experience.

“I do not believe this whole year is a waste. I support Ole Miss football through anything, and the restrictions this year won’t change that,” said Loney. “I feel like it will be both a fun and safe environment this season and I look forward to being in the Vaught again.”

Students like Loney who choose to go to the game will have seating arrangements in the student section, sections N1-N10. More information on student seating will be announced soon. However, Cosman believes the traditions of Ole Miss football will not feel the same with the specific guidelines.

“Gamedays here at Ole Miss are memorable because of the traditions like tailgating in the Grove and cheering on the players through the Walk of Champions,” says Cosman. “Gamedays will just not be the same without the Ole Miss Spirit on campus.”

The revised Ole Miss 2020 Football Schedule is listed below:

Sept. 26 Florida

Oct. 3 at Kentucky

Oct. 10 Alabama

Oct. 17 at Arkansas

Oct. 24 Auburn

Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 14 South Carolina

Nov. 21 at Texas A&M

Nov. 28 Mississippi State

Dec. 5 at LSU