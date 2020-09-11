NewsWatch Ole Miss

While Mississippians will be casting their vote for president of the United States in November and possibly a new state flag, they are also being asked to decide whether Mississippi should join the more than 30 other states in the nation that offer medical marijuana.
Two weeks before Oxford's restaurants and retails shops began shutting their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents watched as the building that housed several popular eateries was demolished due to structural damage.
The Oxford Chargers and the Lafayette Commodores will meet on the gridiron in the annual Cross Town Classic this evening at Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
While Mississippians will be casting their vote for president of the United States in November and possibly a new state flag, they are also being asked to decide whether Mississippi should join the more than 30 other states in the nation that offer medical marijuana.
Two weeks before Oxford's restaurants and retails shops began shutting their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents watched as the building that housed several popular eateries was demolished due to structural damage.
The Oxford Chargers and the Lafayette Commodores will meet on the gridiron in the annual Cross Town Classic this evening at Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
While Mississippians will be casting their vote for president of the United States in November and possibly a new state flag, they are also being asked to decide whether Mississippi should join the more than 30 other states in the nation that offer medical marijuana.