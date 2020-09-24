Thursday, September 24, 2020
Ole Miss Baseball Suspends Fall Practice

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The Ole Miss baseball team announced Thursday that they are suspending fall practice until October 8, after multiple members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19.

Ole Miss made the announcement public on Twitter.

Head coach Mike Bianco released a statement following the announcement.

“Player safety is priority No. 1 for our program, and we will take all of the necessary measures to return these players to full health,” Bianco said. “We have worked hard this fall to not only improve as a team but also follow safety guidelines in our facility. This two-week break will provide us an opportunity to evaluate our team protocols to ensure we are doing everything we can do to be safe while reinforcing with our players to be mindful of their personal activities both on and off campus.”

The diamond Rebels began fall scrimmages on Saturday (Sept. 19).

