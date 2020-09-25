Meet the Candidates: Haley Tyrell for Miss Ole Miss

Meet Haley Tyrell from Ridgewood, New Jersey, one of four candidates for Miss Ole Miss 2020.
Tyrell, a vocal music education major, sat down for an exclusive interview with HottyToddy.com to explain her platform titled “Challenge Accepted”.
“My life motto is that anyone can do anything,” Tyrell said. “Through my life, I have faced many challenges, and I have learned that having a good support system is really what gets you through it, and so I want to be that person for people at Ole Miss. I want to support you regardless of who you are and what challenges you’re facing because we can accept the challenge together and overcome anything.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Brooke Tucker, IMC student