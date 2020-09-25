Meet the Candidates: Lilli Gordon for Miss Ole Miss

Meet Lilli Gordon from Nashville, Tennessee, one of four candidates for Miss Ole Miss 2020.
Gordon, a senior biology major, sat down for an exclusive interview with HottyToddy.com to explain her platform, which centers around the slogan “Life is still good.”
“With coronavirus, obviously we have seen a lot of changes,” Gordon said. “I want to use this campaign as a reminder that life is still good on campus, and the people you are surrounded with are still good, your professors are still good, and Oxford itself is still good.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Cameron Brown, IMC student