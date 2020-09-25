Meet the Candidates: Susannah Abernathy for Miss Ole Miss

Meet Susannah Abernathy from Longview, Texas, one of four candidates for Miss Ole Miss 2020.
Abernathy, who is an integrated marketing communications major, sat down for an exclusive interview with HottyToddy.com to explain her platform, which centers around spreading positivity throughout the Ole Miss student body.
“I basically want to instill positivity throughout the campus culture to make the best of this crazy year,” Abernathy said. “I wanted to do something that made people have a little pep in their step throughout the week.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Lydia Smith, IMC student