Ole Miss Never Loses a Party: Tailgating Moves to the Square

“We may not win every game… but we ain’t never lost a party.” – Larry Wamble
An executive order issued by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves banning tailgating at university sporting events this fall means that the Grove will be uncharacteristically empty as the Ole Miss football team plays its season opener against the Florida Gators on Saturday, September 26.
However, fans and local businesses in Oxford are still determined to make the best out of game days during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hotty Toddy intern Dayna Drake gives us an inside look at how tailgating is adapting for what is sure to be one of the most unique football seasons in Ole Miss history.
Video by Dayna Drake