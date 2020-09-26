Meet the Candidates: Lucy Williams for Homecoming Queen

Meet Lucy Williams, a senior dietetics major from Birmingham, Alabama, one of the 2020 Ole Miss Homecoming Queen candidates. Williams’ campaign slogan is “I Love Lucy”, which is based around the idea of spreading love across the Ole Miss campus.
“It can serve as a daily reminder to spread some love,” Williams said. “Go call your mom, check on your friend that you know has been struggling and make somebody’s day because there is no reason you shouldn’t do that if you have the opportunity.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video contributed by Lydia Mayer, IMC student