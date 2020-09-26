Meet the Candidates: Harper Mims for Homecoming Queen

Meet Harper Mims, a criminal justice major from McComb, Mississippi, one of the 2020 Ole Miss Homecoming Queen candidates. Mims’ campaign is based on the slogan “This is the Place”, which she hopes will inspire others to see Ole Miss as a safe place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You can come and be your real self and bring all of your problems and issues,” Mims said. “And there are going to be people who will love on you, and listen to you and just be friends with you.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Graycen Dunn, IMC student