Meet the Candidates: Cade Slaughter for Mr. Ole Miss

Meet Cade Slaughter, a public policy leadership & integrated marketing communications accounting major from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole Miss candidates. Slaughter’s platform is titled “This Is Home”, a phrase that he feels encompasses his college experience at the University of Mississippi thus far. Slaughter said he wants to create a campaign for Mr. Ole Miss that will promote an idea bigger than himself.
“A lot of people come to Ole Miss and it’s a secondary home,” Slaughter said. “It’s not their primary home, but it very quickly becomes a home to all of us. We all have that in common, no matter what else we might have differences in… It’s really cool that all of us return home. Even after a pandemic, after winter break, after whatever it is.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Lydia Mayer, IMC student