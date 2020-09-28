Meet the Candidates: Cole Barnhill for Mr. Ole Miss

Meet Cole Barnhill, a senior management major from Union, Kentucky, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole Miss candidates. Barnhill told HottyToddy.com that his platform is based on the idea of “building relationships to lift the voices of others”.
“I’ve done a lot of diversity/equity inclusion work within the Interfraternity Council community, and that is something that has drastically changed my views on many things,” Barnhill said. “My campaign is all about making sure that everyone’s voice is heard and that everyone in the Ole Miss family truly feels like they fit in here and that they’re represented.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Ivonne Perez, IMC student