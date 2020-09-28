Meet the Candidates: Dearrius “Dee” Rhymes for Mr. Ole Miss

Meet Dearrius “Dee” Rhymes, a chemistry major from Hazlehurst, Mississippi, one of five 2020 Mr. Ole Miss candidates. Gage hopes to make history as the first African American to become Mr. Ole Miss. He hopes to promote an atmosphere of love, hope, involvement and geniality through his platform “Truth, Justice & The New Miss Way”.
“Truth is basically acknowledging our historic truths, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Rhymes said. “Justice is upholding our duty to act in an equitable, inclusive and just way every day. And the ‘New Miss’ way means challenging ourselves and our university to take a real step towards a brighter future for all of us.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Yasmine Brown, IMC student